Dr. Han-Soo Bae, MD
Overview
Dr. Han-Soo Bae, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Monroe, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH and is affiliated with Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital.
Locations
Ryan Meredith Aud PC321 Stewart Rd, Monroe, MI 48162 Directions (734) 243-5020
Hospital Affiliations
- Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing doctor! He treats everyone like his own family, I definitely recommend him!
About Dr. Han-Soo Bae, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- English, Korean
- 1316998792
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH
- Otolaryngology and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
