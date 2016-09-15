Overview

Dr. Han Sohn, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital and Medstar Union Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Sohn works at Total ENT Care in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Towson, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Dizziness, Earwax Buildup and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.