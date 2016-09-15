Dr. Han Sohn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sohn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Han Sohn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Han Sohn, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital and Medstar Union Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Sohn works at
Locations
-
1
Total ENT Care3333 N Calvert St Ste 680, Baltimore, MD 21218 Directions (410) 889-0795Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Total ENT Care1220A E Joppa Rd Ste 230D, Towson, MD 21286 Directions (410) 889-0795
Hospital Affiliations
- MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital
- Medstar Union Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sohn?
Dr. Sohn is great he performed my septoplasty surgery and everything went amazing I can breathe out of my nose after several years of major congestion . I will definitely recommend Dr. Sohn . he's the best !! He's very patient and understanding . All of the assistants in his doctors office are great as well ! I'm always in and out when I go there I love it !
About Dr. Han Sohn, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 28 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1811916570
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Downstate
- SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
- UCLA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sohn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sohn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sohn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sohn works at
Dr. Sohn has seen patients for Dizziness, Earwax Buildup and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sohn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sohn speaks Korean.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Sohn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sohn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sohn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sohn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.