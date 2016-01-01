See All Urologists in San Jose, CA
Dr. Han Lo, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Han Lo, MD

Urology
3.3 (6)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Han Lo, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital) and Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Lo works at Urological Surgeons of Northern California in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Han P. Lo M.D.
    75 N Bascom Ave Ste 210, San Jose, CA 95128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 294-9000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
  • Santa Clara Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Incontinence
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Incontinence
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medico
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Simplifi
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lo?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Han Lo, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Han Lo, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lo to family and friends

    Dr. Lo's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Lo

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Han Lo, MD.

    About Dr. Han Lo, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese, French, Mandarin and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851341655
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Alabama Hospital
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • University of Alabama
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Han Lo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lo works at Urological Surgeons of Northern California in San Jose, CA. View the full address on Dr. Lo’s profile.

    Dr. Lo has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Lo speaks Chinese, French, Mandarin and Spanish.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Han Lo, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.