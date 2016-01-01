Overview

Dr. Han Duong, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rosemead, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Garfield Medical Center and San Gabriel Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Duong works at HAN VAN DUONG DO INC in Rosemead, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.