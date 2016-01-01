Dr. Han Duong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Han Duong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Han Duong, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rosemead, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Garfield Medical Center and San Gabriel Valley Medical Center.
Locations
Han Van Duong M.d. D.o. Inc.8632 Valley Blvd Ste D, Rosemead, CA 91770 Directions (626) 572-0005
Hospital Affiliations
- Garfield Medical Center
- San Gabriel Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Han Duong, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English, Mandarin and Vietnamese
- 1013070234
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Duong has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duong works at
Dr. Duong speaks Mandarin and Vietnamese.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Duong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.