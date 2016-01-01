Dr. Saei has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hamzah Saei, MD
Overview
Dr. Hamzah Saei, MD is a Neurology Specialist in McAllen, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Rio Grande Regional Hospital101 E Ridge Rd Ste B, McAllen, TX 78503 Directions (956) 558-6181
Nyoh - Amc43 New Scotland Ave, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-0800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Hamzah Saei, MD
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1184980583
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Saei accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Saei. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saei.
