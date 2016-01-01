Dr. Hamzah Khalaf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khalaf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hamzah Khalaf, MD
Overview
Dr. Hamzah Khalaf, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Locations
University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio7703 Floyd Curl Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 450-9000Wednesday10:00am - 5:00pm
Skin Unlimited2115 Stephens Pl Ste 1400, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Directions (830) 302-4700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Hamzah Khalaf, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 11 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1376819268
Education & Certifications
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Khalaf has seen patients for Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Vitreous Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khalaf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khalaf speaks Arabic.
