Overview

Dr. Hamzah Khalaf, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Khalaf works at LIMITED TO OFFICIAL UNIVERSITY DUTIES ON in San Antonio, TX with other offices in New Braunfels, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Vitreous Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.