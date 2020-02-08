Dr. Hamza Shaikh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shaikh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hamza Shaikh, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Hamza Shaikh, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Camden, NJ.
Dr. Shaikh works at
Cooper Neurological Institute3 Cooper Plz Rm 104, Camden, NJ 08103 DirectionsWednesday1:00pm - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Shaikh?
Dr Shaikh is excellent in his field if you want the best go to the best
- Neurology
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- Male
- 1053510727
- Diagnostic Radiology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
- Cooper University Hospital
Dr. Shaikh accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Shaikh using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Shaikh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shaikh works at
Dr. Shaikh speaks Hindi and Urdu.
Dr. Shaikh has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaikh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shaikh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shaikh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.