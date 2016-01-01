Dr. Hamza Hashmi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hashmi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hamza Hashmi, MD
Overview
Dr. Hamza Hashmi, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Locations
MUSC Hollings Cancer Center86 Jonathan Lucas St Fl 3, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Medical University of South Carolina171 Ashley Ave, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Hamza Hashmi, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1164862652
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hashmi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hashmi has seen patients for Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hashmi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hashmi. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hashmi.
