Dr. Hamza Alshami, MD
Dr. Hamza Alshami, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Lexington, MO. They completed their fellowship with UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
Kansas City Pulmonology Practice - Lexington1500 State St, Lexington, MO 64067 Directions (660) 259-6864Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Belton Regional Medical Center
- Lafayette Regional Health Center
- Lee's Summit Medical Center
- Research Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Gives his time without rushing.
- Critical Care Medicine
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Alshami accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alshami has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Alshami. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alshami.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alshami, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alshami appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.