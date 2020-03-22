Dr. Hampton Richards, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richards is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hampton Richards, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hampton Richards, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Locations
Walnut Hill Obstetrics & Gynecology As8305 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 363-7801
Women's Specialty Surgery Center of Dallas LLC8230 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 101, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 345-6747
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr Richards for almost eight years and I can’t recommend him enough. He has seen me for regular patient care, two miscarriages and D&Cs, and pregnancy and delivery of my healthy baby boy. His kind and compassionate bedside manner helped me through my miscarriages tremendously—he truly cares about his patients. He performed both D&Cs and delivered my baby—I healed quickly from all and I can tell his surgical/technical skill level is exceptional. He checked up on me after all procedures in the hospital and made sure I was doing ok. I can’t thank him enough for everything. His nurses (Kelly and Delana) are also wonderful. So grateful for them all!
About Dr. Hampton Richards, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1407021793
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Richards has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richards accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Richards has seen patients for Amniocentesis, C-Section and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Richards on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Richards. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richards.
