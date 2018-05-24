Dr. Hampton Howell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Howell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hampton Howell, MD
Overview
Dr. Hampton Howell, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Winston Salem, NC.
Dr. Howell works at
Locations
-
1
Salem Plastic Surgery Inc.1345 Westgate Center Dr Ste A, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 768-8483
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Howell?
I WOULD RECOMMEND DR. HOWELL TO ANYONE.I HAD CANCER SURGERY AND HAD A BREAST REMOVED.HE IS DOING RECONSTRUCTIVE SURGERY ON ME.HE IS VERY GOOD AT WHAT HE DOES.HE IS A WONDERFUL DR.
About Dr. Hampton Howell, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1659343887
Education & Certifications
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Howell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Howell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Howell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Howell works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Howell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Howell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Howell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Howell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.