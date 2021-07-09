See All Neurologists in Montgomery, AL
Dr. Hamp Greene III, MD

Neurology
4.5 (46)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Hamp Greene III, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They completed their residency with University Of Ut Med Center

Dr. Greene III works at Baptist Health Neurological Clinic in Montgomery, AL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Baptist Health Neurological Clinic
    2065 E South Blvd Ste 201, Montgomery, AL 36116 (334) 747-7250
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center South

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Headache

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Headache
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Difficulty With Walking
Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Evoked Potential Test
Functional Movement Screening
Gait Abnormality
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Head CT Scan
Home Sleep Study
ImPACT Testing
Low Back Pain
Memory Evaluation
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Parkinson's Disease
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test
Visual Field Defects
Wada Test
Alzheimer's Disease
Ataxia
Bell's Palsy
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chronic Pain
Cluster Headache
Concussion
Cranial Trauma
Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Essential Tremor
Herniated Disc
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Menstrual Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Myasthenia Gravis
Myoclonus
Rathke's Cleft Cyst
Restless Leg Syndrome
Seizure Disorders
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Stroke
Syncope
Temporal Arteritis
Tension Headache
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Traumatic Brain Injury
Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jul 09, 2021
    Dr. Hamp Greene is a physician that listens to your health concerns without interrupting. Then he will engage you with his medical expertise allowing you to ask questions. I truly appreciate this genuine, care in addressing my health and decisions that are necessary for my healthcare.
    Exceptional Healthcare — Jul 09, 2021
    About Dr. Hamp Greene III, MD

    Neurology
    English
    1821104514
    Education & Certifications

    University Of Ut Med Center
    Neurology
    Dr. Hamp Greene III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greene III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Greene III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Greene III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Greene III works at Baptist Health Neurological Clinic in Montgomery, AL. View the full address on Dr. Greene III’s profile.

    Dr. Greene III has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greene III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Greene III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greene III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greene III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greene III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

