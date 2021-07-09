Dr. Hamp Greene III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greene III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hamp Greene III, MD
Overview
Dr. Hamp Greene III, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They completed their residency with University Of Ut Med Center
Dr. Greene III works at
Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Neurological Clinic2065 E South Blvd Ste 201, Montgomery, AL 36116 Directions (334) 747-7250Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Greene III?
Dr. Hamp Greene is a physician that listens to your health concerns without interrupting. Then he will engage you with his medical expertise allowing you to ask questions. I truly appreciate this genuine, care in addressing my health and decisions that are necessary for my healthcare.
About Dr. Hamp Greene III, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1821104514
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ut Med Center
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greene III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greene III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greene III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greene III works at
Dr. Greene III has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greene III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Greene III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greene III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greene III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greene III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.