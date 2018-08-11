Dr. Alquadan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hammam Alquadan, MD
Overview
Dr. Hammam Alquadan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They graduated from JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 155 Prospect Ave Ste 108, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 736-0081
-
2
Nbimc Family Health Center166 Lyons Ave, Newark, NJ 07112 Directions (973) 926-6043MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesday8:00am - 12:00pmThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Omnicare Medical Group36 Newark Ave Ste 300, Belleville, NJ 07109 Directions (973) 759-6896
-
4
Sarwan K Seth MD310 Central Ave Ste 100, East Orange, NJ 07018 Directions (862) 520-3104
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alquadan?
When my former PCP left the practice, I had to choose an alternative provider, and I am SOOO fortunate that Dr. Alquadan is part of that practice. He is wonderful, very personable, and takes the time to really address patient concerns. I recommend him very highly ~ just a great guy.
About Dr. Hammam Alquadan, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1366887549
Education & Certifications
- JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alquadan accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alquadan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Alquadan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alquadan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alquadan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alquadan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.