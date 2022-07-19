See All Dermatologists in Crestview Hills, KY
Dr. Hammad Malik, MD

Cosmetic Dermatology
4.5 (99)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Hammad Malik, MD is a Cosmetic Dermatology Specialist in Crestview Hills, KY. They completed their fellowship with University Of Cincinnati Medical Center

Dr. Malik works at Interventional Pain Specialists in Crestview Hills, KY with other offices in Richmond, KY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Interventional Pain Specialists
    340 Thomas More Pkwy Ste 260, Crestview Hills, KY 41017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 957-0700
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Practice
    1024 Ival James Blvd Ste C, Richmond, KY 40475 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 353-5907

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 99 ratings
    Patient Ratings (99)
    5 Star
    (76)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (16)
    About Dr. Hammad Malik, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1629063904
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
    Residency
    • University of Kentucky Medical Center
    Internship
    • Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (Teaching Facility) Lahore, Pakistan
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Malik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Malik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    99 patients have reviewed Dr. Malik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malik.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

