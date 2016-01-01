Dr. Hassan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hamlet Hassan, MD
Overview
Dr. Hamlet Hassan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Miami, FL. They completed their residency with Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health
Dr. Hassan works at
Locations
1
Acm Home Health Corp10511 N Kendall Dr Ste C201, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (786) 444-1520
2
Psychplus Services LLC3750 W 16th Ave Ste 126U, Hialeah, FL 33012 Directions (305) 557-3444
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Hamlet Hassan, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1326128323
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health
- Psychiatry
Dr. Hassan works at
