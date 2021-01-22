Dr. Small has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arthur Small, MD
Overview
Dr. Arthur Small, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
Dr. Small works at
Locations
1
Nashville Gastrointestinal Anesthesia LLC2010 Church St Ste 312, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 321-5055
- 2 1919 Charlotte Ave Ste 310, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 321-5055
3
Hamilton Small MD121 21st Ave N Ste 400, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 321-5055
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor! I have been a patient for over 10 years and am extremely confident in Dr. Small's ability and experience.
About Dr. Arthur Small, MD
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1013025519
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Small accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Small has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Small works at
Dr. Small has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Small.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Small, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Small appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.