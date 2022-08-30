Dr. Hamilton Le, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Le is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hamilton Le, MD
Dr. Hamilton Le, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from McGovern Medical School and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center.
Russell S Gornichec MD PC3433 NW 56th St Ste 970, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 951-2131
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
I went to Doctor Le's Office for the 1st Time Last Week. I was so Terrified I started Sweating really Bad and I didn't know if I was going to Throw up, Pee or Poop on myself, New Doctors and just the thought of any kind of Surgery is very Scary. As I was Waiting Dr. Le came in and He was so Sweet and Caring. He made me feel so Comfortable just that One Visit Made me want to Change all my Bad Habits and Do Better. If I could I would give Dr. Le and His Staff 10 Stars. Thank You all So Much you all were Sent by God.
- Bariatric Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1578667804
- Johns Hop
- Oklahoma
- Oklahoma U Hlth Scis Ctr
- McGovern Medical School
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
- General Surgery
Dr. Le has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Le accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Le has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Le has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Le on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Le speaks Spanish and Vietnamese.
96 patients have reviewed Dr. Le. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Le.
