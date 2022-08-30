See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Oklahoma City, OK
Dr. Hamilton Le, MD

Bariatric Surgery
4.5 (96)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Hamilton Le, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from McGovern Medical School and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Le works at INTEGRIS Weight Loss in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Russell S Gornichec MD PC
    3433 NW 56th St Ste 970, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 951-2131

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Integris Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Obesity
Appendicitis
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Obesity
Appendicitis
Cholecystitis and Gallstones

Treatment frequency



Obesity Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Care Network
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • GlobalHealth, Inc.
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • OSMA Health
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Community Choice
    • Sterling Life Insurance Company
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 96 ratings
    Patient Ratings (96)
    5 Star
    (84)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Aug 30, 2022
    I went to Doctor Le's Office for the 1st Time Last Week. I was so Terrified I started Sweating really Bad and I didn't know if I was going to Throw up, Pee or Poop on myself, New Doctors and just the thought of any kind of Surgery is very Scary. As I was Waiting Dr. Le came in and He was so Sweet and Caring. He made me feel so Comfortable just that One Visit Made me want to Change all my Bad Habits and Do Better. If I could I would give Dr. Le and His Staff 10 Stars. Thank You all So Much you all were Sent by God.
    Felicia Jones — Aug 30, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Hamilton Le, MD
    About Dr. Hamilton Le, MD

    • Bariatric Surgery
    • 21 years of experience
    • English, Spanish and Vietnamese
    • 1578667804
    Education & Certifications

    • Johns Hop
    • Oklahoma
    • Oklahoma U Hlth Scis Ctr
    • McGovern Medical School
    • Texas A&M University / Main Campus
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hamilton Le, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Le is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Le has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Le has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Le works at INTEGRIS Weight Loss in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Dr. Le’s profile.

    Dr. Le has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Le on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Le speaks Spanish and Vietnamese.

    96 patients have reviewed Dr. Le. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Le.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Le, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Le appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.