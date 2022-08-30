Overview

Dr. Hamilton Le, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from McGovern Medical School and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Le works at INTEGRIS Weight Loss in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.