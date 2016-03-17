Overview

Dr. Hamilton Fish, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Leesburg, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with Adventhealth Waterman and Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.



Dr. Fish works at HAMILTON R FISH, MD in Leesburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Thyroid Goiter and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.