Dr. Hamidreza Sanatinia, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Hamidreza Sanatinia, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Tufts University|Tufts University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.
Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada9280 W Sunset Rd Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 930-5500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
Very professional with much respect for my time.
About Dr. Hamidreza Sanatinia, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- Huntsman Cancer Institute|University of Utah College of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
- University Health Scis Of Pittsburgh
- Tufts University|Tufts University School Of Medicine
- Medical Oncology
Dr. Sanatinia works at
