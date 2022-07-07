Overview

Dr. Hamidreza Aliabadi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Roseville, CA. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Health And Rideout, Mercy General Hospital, Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.



Dr. Aliabadi works at Spine & Neurosurgery Associates in Roseville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spondylolisthesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.