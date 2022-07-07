See All Neurosurgeons in Roseville, CA
Neurosurgery
4.5 (39)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Hamidreza Aliabadi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Roseville, CA. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Health And Rideout, Mercy General Hospital, Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.

Dr. Aliabadi works at Spine & Neurosurgery Associates in Roseville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spondylolisthesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Spine & Neurosurgery Associates
    Spine & Neurosurgery Associates
1301 Secret Ravine Pkwy Ste 200, Roseville, CA 95661
(916) 771-3300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health And Rideout
  • Mercy General Hospital
  • Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital
  • Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
  • Sutter Roseville Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Clipping Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Surgery Chevron Icon
Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc surgery Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • BPS Healthcare
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Health Payors Organization
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Joint Benefit Trust
    • Managed Care Administrators, Inc.
    • MultiPlan
    • Pacific Foundation for Medical Care
    • Pacific Health Alliance
    • PHCS
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Health Advantage
    • York Risk Services

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 07, 2022
    I was terrified of back surgery, but after visiting Dr. Aliabadi, he totally put my mind at ease and I felt confident to have surgery. I'm 1 month past surgery and I no longer have pain in my back and legs and feel so much better. My only regret is that I didn't do this sooner. Dr. Aliabadi and his staff were so patient with all of my questions and always made me feel at ease with the procedure from my first office visit thru surgery and afterwards. I very much highly recommend him and his staff to anyone that has back pain and is considering visiting a doctor.
    Barbara R. — Jul 07, 2022
    About Dr. Hamidreza Aliabadi, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    NPI Number
    • 1942474713
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Duke University
    Internship
    • Phoenix Intergrated Surgical
    Medical Education
    • VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hamidreza Aliabadi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aliabadi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aliabadi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aliabadi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aliabadi works at Spine & Neurosurgery Associates in Roseville, CA. View the full address on Dr. Aliabadi’s profile.

    Dr. Aliabadi has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spondylolisthesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aliabadi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Aliabadi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aliabadi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aliabadi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aliabadi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

