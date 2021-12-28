Overview

Dr. Hamid Zahiri, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Lanham, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Midwestern University and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.



Dr. Zahiri works at Doctors Community Surgical Associates in Lanham, MD with other offices in Annapolis, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Ventral Hernia, Gallstones, Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.