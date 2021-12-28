Dr. Hamid Zahiri, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zahiri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hamid Zahiri, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hamid Zahiri, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Lanham, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Midwestern University and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.
Dr. Zahiri works at
Locations
1
Vascular Health Program8116 Good Luck Rd Ste 210, Lanham, MD 20706 Directions (240) 965-4405Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
2
Luminis Health Doctors Community Medical Center8118 Good Luck Rd, Lanham, MD 20706 Directions (301) 552-8500
3
Luminis Health Medical Group LLC2000 Medical Pkwy Fl 1, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (443) 481-6699
Hospital Affiliations
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was beyond pleased with Dr Zahiri’s knowledge, skills, bedside manner and professionalism before, during and after my colon resection. I would highly recommend him to my family and friends!
About Dr. Hamid Zahiri, DO
- General Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1184827065
Education & Certifications
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- Midwestern University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zahiri has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zahiri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zahiri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zahiri works at
Dr. Zahiri has seen patients for Ventral Hernia, Gallstones, Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zahiri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Zahiri. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zahiri.
