Overview

Dr. Hamid Zadeh, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Imperial, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Mashhad University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with El Centro Regional Medical Center, Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District and Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.



Dr. Zadeh works at Z Cosmetics in Imperial, CA with other offices in Calexico, CA and El Centro, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Mastodynia and Ovarian Cysts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.