Overview

Dr. Hamid Taheri, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Manassas, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, UVA Haymarket Medical Center and Uva Prince William Medical Center.



Dr. Taheri works at Carient Heart & Vascular in Manassas, VA with other offices in Vienna, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.