Dr. Hamid Shidban, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Shahid Beheshti University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with California Hospital Medical Center, Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center, Keck Hospital of USC and PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Shidban works at GOOD SAMARITAN HOSPITAL in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like End-Stage Renal Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.