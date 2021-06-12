Dr. Salari-Namin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hamid Salari-Namin, MD
Overview
Dr. Hamid Salari-Namin, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Tehran University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.
Dr. Salari-Namin works at
Locations
Rancho Mirage Medical Center72780 Country Club Dr, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 837-8020
Hospital Affiliations
- Eisenhower Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Cared for me in Eisenhower after minor stroke. Good bedside manor. Good communication. Will keep him as my neurologist.
About Dr. Hamid Salari-Namin, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1831120658
Education & Certifications
- Ucla Med Ctr/ucla D Geffen School
- Tehran University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
