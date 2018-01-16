See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Upland, CA
Dr. Hamid Rahman, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
2.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
55 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Hamid Rahman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Upland, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 55 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PESHAWAR / AYUB MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Rahman works at Orthopedic Spine & Sports Medical Group in Upland, CA with other offices in Santa Ana, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Orthopedic Spine & Sports Medical Group
    330 E 7th St Fl 2, Upland, CA 91786 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 684-3759
    Sonus-usa Inc.
    800 N Tustin Ave Ste I, Santa Ana, CA 92705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 850-2060

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Hamid Rahman, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 55 years of experience
    • English, Chinese
    • 1235199514
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF PESHAWAR / AYUB MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hamid Rahman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rahman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rahman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rahman accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Rahman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Rahman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rahman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rahman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rahman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

