Dr. Hamid Rahman, MD
Overview
Dr. Hamid Rahman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Upland, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 55 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PESHAWAR / AYUB MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Locations
Orthopedic Spine & Sports Medical Group330 E 7th St Fl 2, Upland, CA 91786 Directions (951) 684-3759
Sonus-usa Inc.800 N Tustin Ave Ste I, Santa Ana, CA 92705 Directions (714) 850-2060
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Rahman is very knowledge, kind and an amazing doctor. He is definitely old school but stays up to date with new techniques. He listens to patient's concerns and explains things in a simply. He knows how to put one at ease. He is a great surgeon.
About Dr. Hamid Rahman, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 55 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PESHAWAR / AYUB MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rahman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rahman accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rahman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rahman speaks Chinese.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Rahman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rahman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rahman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rahman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.