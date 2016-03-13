See All General Surgeons in Fairfax, VA
Dr. Hamid Pourshojae, DO

General Surgery
26 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Hamid Pourshojae, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Kansas City University Of Med And Biosciences College Of Osteopathic Med and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital.

Dr. Pourshojae works at Inova Medical Group - Bariatric Surgery in Fairfax, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Inova Medical Group - Bariatric Surgery
    3580 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 205, Fairfax, VA 22033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 620-3211

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Fair Oaks Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ventral Hernia
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Ventral Hernia
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones

Treatment frequency



Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Burn Care Services Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diverticular Diseases Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Non-Invasive Mechanical Ventilation With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • National Elevator
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Mar 13, 2016
    Dr. Pourshojae he is born to be a Dr. He is caring and professional. He truly cares about making people feel better and to heal.
    Chris D, in Woodbridge, VA — Mar 13, 2016
    About Dr. Hamid Pourshojae, DO

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    NPI Number
    • 1598751117
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St John's Episcopal Hospital
    Internship
    • Peninsula Hospital Center
    Medical Education
    • Kansas City University Of Med And Biosciences College Of Osteopathic Med
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Maryland
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hamid Pourshojae, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pourshojae is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pourshojae has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pourshojae has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pourshojae works at Inova Medical Group - Bariatric Surgery in Fairfax, VA. View the full address on Dr. Pourshojae’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Pourshojae. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pourshojae.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pourshojae, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pourshojae appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

