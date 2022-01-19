Overview

Dr. Hamid Nasseri, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Northridge, CA. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Northridge Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Nasseri works at Benchmark Pulmonary Associates in Northridge, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.