Dr. Hamid Moussavian, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
4.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Overview

Dr. Hamid Moussavian, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons.

Dr. Moussavian works at Medex Diagnostic & Treatment Center in Forest Hills, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Medex Diagnostic and Treatment Center
    11129 Queens Blvd, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 275-8900
    Monday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Anxiety
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

Anxiety Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 29, 2022
    Dr. Moussavian is thorough and empathetic. He truly cares and is very interested in the patients well being. I've made some incredible progress under his care. I highly recommend him.
    — Jul 29, 2022
    About Dr. Hamid Moussavian, MD

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    • 47 years of experience
    • English
    • 1861541013
    Education & Certifications

    • Mt Sinai Med Center
    • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hamid Moussavian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moussavian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moussavian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moussavian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moussavian works at Medex Diagnostic & Treatment Center in Forest Hills, NY. View the full address on Dr. Moussavian’s profile.

    Dr. Moussavian has seen patients for Anxiety and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moussavian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Moussavian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moussavian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moussavian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moussavian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.