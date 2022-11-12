Overview

Dr. Hamid Mostafavi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Mostafavi works at Orthopedic Associates of Manhasset in Great Neck, NY with other offices in Greenvale, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip), Hip Fracture and Hip Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.