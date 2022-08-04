Overview

Dr. Hamid Mir, MD is a Spinal Cord Injury Specialist in Colton, CA. They specialize in Spinal Cord Injury Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine|State University Of New York and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital, Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital, Hoag Orthopedic Institute and Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.



Dr. Mir works at Hamid Mir, MD in Colton, CA with other offices in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.