Dr. Hamid Massiha, MD
Dr. Hamid Massiha, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.
LSU Plastic Surgery3601 Houma Blvd Ste 300, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 412-1240
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Dr. Massiha performed a facelift for me in 1991. I will be 75 soon and I have never felt I needed to have another. I credit Dr. Massiha for my continuing to look years younger than my peers. I’m very happy and grateful that I did it
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Massiha has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Massiha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
