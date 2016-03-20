Dr. Hamid Mani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hamid Mani, MD
Overview
Dr. Hamid Mani, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chula Vista, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Mani works at
Locations
Roula El-Moghrabi835 Third Ave Ste A, Chula Vista, CA 91911 Directions (619) 425-7755Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent people skills.
About Dr. Hamid Mani, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Persian
- 1700838141
Education & Certifications
- MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mani accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mani works at
Dr. Mani speaks Arabic and Persian.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mani. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.