Overview

Dr. Hamid Malakooti, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Montebello, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE (JARJANI MED SCH).



Dr. Malakooti works at Olympic Medical Group in Montebello, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.