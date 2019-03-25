Dr. Hamid Kamran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kamran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hamid Kamran, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hamid Kamran, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN and is affiliated with Methodist Mansfield Medical Center and USMD Hospital at Arlington.
Dr. Kamran works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hamid Kamran MD PA2725 Matlock Rd, Arlington, TX 76015 Directions (817) 417-4027
-
2
Trinity Park Surgery Center3501 Matlock Rd, Arlington, TX 76015 Directions (682) 323-7553
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Mansfield Medical Center
- USMD Hospital at Arlington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- National Healthcare Alliance
- NGS CoreSource
- Texas True Choice
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kamran?
Dr Kamran is professional, knowledgeable, kind and concerned. His appointments usually run late. I have had to speak up and make follow up appointments to keep him focused on why I am there because he follows a path he thinks he needs to follow. However if you make clear what your concerns are, why you are there, he is an excellent doctor. My medical issues are unresolved but he is still working with me to track down what is wrong.
About Dr. Hamid Kamran, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1609890714
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kamran has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kamran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kamran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kamran works at
Dr. Kamran has seen patients for Esophagitis, Reflux Esophagitis and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kamran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Kamran. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kamran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kamran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kamran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.