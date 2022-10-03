See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Fort Worth, TX
Dr. Hamid Kadiwala, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Hamid Kadiwala, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.

Dr. Kadiwala works at Tarrant Neurology Consultants PA in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Stroke and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Tarrant Neurology Consultants P.A.
    713 Grainger St, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 336-3968
  2. 2
    Cook Children's Neurosciences
    1500 Cooper St, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (682) 885-2500
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
  • Texas Health Specialty Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Stroke
Tremor
Seizure Disorders
Stroke Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 03, 2022
    A truley gifted professional physician with a true CARE for his patients - He is very in touch with his faith which makes him even more valuable ro all his patients he will meet you need him in scary times of their mysterious illness journeys. GOD will reward you and he will protect you always for the deeds you do. With much respect, Amina
    Amina during Ramadan — Oct 03, 2022
    About Dr. Hamid Kadiwala, MD

    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    • 13 years of experience
    • English
    • 1275768657
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Neurology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hamid Kadiwala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kadiwala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kadiwala has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kadiwala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kadiwala works at Tarrant Neurology Consultants PA in Fort Worth, TX. View the full address on Dr. Kadiwala’s profile.

    Dr. Kadiwala has seen patients for Stroke and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kadiwala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kadiwala. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kadiwala.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kadiwala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kadiwala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

