Dr. Hamid Hussain, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Hamid Hussain, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Port Jefferson, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PESHAWAR / AYUB MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mather Hospital.
Dr. Hussain works at
Locations
Hesham M.atwa Physician PC620 Belle Terre Rd Ste 5, Port Jefferson, NY 11777 Directions (631) 476-9736
Hospital Affiliations
- Mather Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Friendly Staff. Great Dr.
About Dr. Hamid Hussain, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English, Urdu
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PESHAWAR / AYUB MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hussain has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hussain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hussain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hussain works at
Dr. Hussain speaks Urdu.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hussain. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hussain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hussain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hussain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.