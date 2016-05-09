Overview

Dr. Hamid Humayun, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Oak Park, IL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Osmania Med Coll and is affiliated with Loretto Hospital, Macneal Hospital, Weiss Memorial Hospital and West Suburban Medical Center.



Dr. Humayun works at Rush Hematology, Oncology and Cell Therapy in Oak Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Iron Metabolism Disorders and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.