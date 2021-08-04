Overview

Dr. Hamid Fadavi, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mission Hospital - Laguna Beach, Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo and Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Fadavi works at Mission Pain & Spine Institute in Mission Viejo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Spondylitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.