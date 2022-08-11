Overview

Dr. Hamid Burney, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington.



Dr. Burney works at Thomas J. Miller M.d. P.A. in Arlington, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.