Dr. Hamid Borghei-Razavi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Weston, FL. They completed their fellowship with Advanced Endoscopic and Open Skull Base Tumors At Cleveland Clinic
Cleveland Clinic Florida Weston2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (954) 659-5630
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Global Health Care Network
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I don't know how to express my feeling about a doctor that saved my mother's life. He is the best neurosurgeon that I have ever known. God bless him
- Neurosurgery
- English, German and Persian
- 1326573478
- Advanced Endoscopic and Open Skull Base Tumors At Cleveland Clinic
