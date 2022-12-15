See All Neurosurgeons in Weston, FL
Dr. Hamid Borghei-Razavi, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Hamid Borghei-Razavi, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (19)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Hamid Borghei-Razavi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Weston, FL. They completed their fellowship with Advanced Endoscopic and Open Skull Base Tumors At Cleveland Clinic

Dr. Borghei-Razavi works at Cleveland Clinic Florida in Weston, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Meningiomas and Pituitary Tumor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Neurosurgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Luis Romero, MD
Dr. Luis Romero, MD
8 (43)
View Profile
Dr. Daniel Aghion, MD
Dr. Daniel Aghion, MD
8 (33)
View Profile
Dr. Norman Ajiboye, MD
Dr. Norman Ajiboye, MD
10 (22)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Memorial Hospital West.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cleveland Clinic Florida Weston
    2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Weston, FL 33331 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 659-5630

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic Florida

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Meningiomas
Pituitary Tumor
Hydrocephalus
Meningiomas
Pituitary Tumor
Hydrocephalus

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Metastasis Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Surgery Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation, Adult Chevron Icon
Chondrosarcoma Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Leukodystrophy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningocele Chevron Icon
Meningoencephalocele Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pineal Region Tumors Chevron Icon
Pituitary Apoplexy Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Pituitary Surgery Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Radiation Tissue Damage Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Skull Base Lesions Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vestibular Schwanoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Global Health Care Network
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Borghei-Razavi?

    Dec 15, 2022
    I don't know how to express my feeling about a doctor that saved my mother's life. He is the best neurosurgeon that I have ever known. God bless him
    — Dec 15, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Hamid Borghei-Razavi, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Hamid Borghei-Razavi, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Borghei-Razavi to family and friends

    Dr. Borghei-Razavi's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Borghei-Razavi

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Hamid Borghei-Razavi, MD.

    About Dr. Hamid Borghei-Razavi, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German and Persian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1326573478
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Advanced Endoscopic and Open Skull Base Tumors At Cleveland Clinic
    Fellowship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hamid Borghei-Razavi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Borghei-Razavi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Borghei-Razavi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Borghei-Razavi works at Cleveland Clinic Florida in Weston, FL. View the full address on Dr. Borghei-Razavi’s profile.

    Dr. Borghei-Razavi has seen patients for Meningiomas and Pituitary Tumor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Borghei-Razavi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Borghei-Razavi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Borghei-Razavi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Borghei-Razavi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Borghei-Razavi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Hamid Borghei-Razavi, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.