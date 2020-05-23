Dr. Behzadi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hamid Behzadi, MD
Overview
Dr. Hamid Behzadi, MD is a Pulmonologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from SPARTAN HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY.

Locations
Hamid Behzadi MD Fccp Fccm Pllc122 W 70th St Ste 1C, New York, NY 10023 Directions (212) 581-5225
- 2 2 CUTLER CT, Suffern, NY 10901 Directions (212) 581-5225
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I've been a patient of Dr. Behzadi for almost 20 years. He's an excellent, caring physician. You will not find many like him. He's very thorough and will find what ever is wrong with you.
About Dr. Hamid Behzadi, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 18 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- SPARTAN HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Behzadi accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Behzadi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Behzadi speaks Arabic and Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Behzadi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Behzadi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Behzadi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Behzadi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.