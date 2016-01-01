Dr. Hamid Amirsheybani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amirsheybani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hamid Amirsheybani, MD
Dr. Hamid Amirsheybani, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center.
Sutter Gould Medical Foundation600 Coffee Rd Fl 3, Modesto, CA 95355 Directions (209) 550-4726
Sutter Gould Medical Foundation1401 Spanos Ct Ste 125, Modesto, CA 95355 Directions (209) 550-4726
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Dr. Amirsheybani has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amirsheybani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amirsheybani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amirsheybani has seen patients for Breast Reduction, Skin and Tissue Reduction and Gynecomastia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amirsheybani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Amirsheybani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amirsheybani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amirsheybani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amirsheybani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.