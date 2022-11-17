Dr. Abdollahi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hamid Abdollahi, MD
Overview
Dr. Hamid Abdollahi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.
Dr. Abdollahi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
The Plastic Surgery Center200 Route 73 Bldg B, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abdollahi?
My surgery with Dr. Abdollahi went excellent and he did a fantastic job. I am happy with my results and I feel blessed to have chosen him and his wonderful staff! Especially Natalie!
About Dr. Hamid Abdollahi, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English, German and Persian
- 1467640565
Education & Certifications
- Manhattan Eye, Ear & Throat Institute
- Jefferson University Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abdollahi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abdollahi works at
Dr. Abdollahi has seen patients for Burn Injuries, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abdollahi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Abdollahi speaks German and Persian.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Abdollahi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abdollahi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abdollahi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abdollahi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.