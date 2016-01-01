Overview

Dr. Hameem Changezi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from King Edward Medical College and is affiliated with Mclaren Flint.



Dr. Changezi works at Progressive Cardiology Associates in Flint, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.