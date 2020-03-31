Dr. Zamani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hamed Zamani, MD
Overview
Dr. Hamed Zamani, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fairfield, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES.
Dr. Zamani works at
Locations
Citymed Urgent Care1313 Travis Blvd, Fairfield, CA 94533 Directions (707) 300-6460
Ole Health1101 B Gale Wilson Blvd Ste 101C, Fairfield, CA 94533 Directions (707) 419-8990
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zamani?
My husband and I are from Guam USA and were on vacation. We stayed with family in Fairfield, Ca. The week before Valentines we both got really sick. Flu season was in And the Coronavirus spreading like wildfire. I was kinda worried due to my symptoms. Stuffy nose, sinus headache, congestion, body aches, mild coughs but surprisingly no high fevers. As ordered, we both wore mask in the clinic and kept our hands to ourselves. As soon as Doctor Zamani saw us, he knew we caught the Flu. Three days into our flu antibiotics that he prescribed us, we both were feeling much better! Doc was very patient with us. He didn’t rush us. He is a very friendly Doctor who listens to his patients. Staffs were all friendly as well. Awesome Family! We will definitely choose to see Dr. Zamani on our next vacation if and when we catch a bug again. Thank you again Doc!
About Dr. Hamed Zamani, MD
- Family Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1265758023
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zamani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Zamani. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zamani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zamani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zamani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.