Dr. Hamed Sajjadi, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3 (20)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Hamed Sajjadi, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Creighton University School Of Medicine|Creighton University School Of Medicine, Omaha, Nebraska and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Stanford Health Care.

Dr. Sajjadi works at San Jose Ear & Sinus Medical in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Dizziness and Otitis Media along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    San Jose Ear and Sinus Medical Center
    2577 Samaritan Dr Ste 845, San Jose, CA 95124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 538-1330

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Hospital
  • Stanford Health Care

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vertigo
Dizziness
Otitis Media
Vertigo
Dizziness
Otitis Media

Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Balloon Sinuplasty Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Cochlear Implant Insertion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Surgery Chevron Icon
ENT Surgery Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Mastoidectomy Chevron Icon
Motion Sickness Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Pediatric Cholesteatomas Chevron Icon
Perilymph Fistula (PLF) Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Sinus Surgery Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Stapedectomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Simplifi
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Oct 25, 2016
    My son had surgery performed by Dr. Sajjadi. He was plagued with sinus infections his whole life (since 6 day old) when he was 17, Dr. Sajjadi performed the surgery and today at 22 he has had only one infection so it was a major success. I too had surgery by Dr. Sajadi over 2 years ago and I have had the same results, success! I used to get 4-5 sinus infections annually and to date I have only had one. Great Dr. with Great results!
    Janet Fuentes in San Jose, CA 95127 — Oct 25, 2016
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 42 years of experience
    • English, Persian
    • 1336169259
    Education & Certifications

    • Minn Ear Head Neck Clin|Minn Ear-Head-Neck Clin
    • King-Drew Med Ctr-UCLA
    • Creighton University School Of Medicine|Creighton University School Of Medicine, Omaha, Nebraska
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hamed Sajjadi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sajjadi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sajjadi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sajjadi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sajjadi works at San Jose Ear & Sinus Medical in San Jose, CA. View the full address on Dr. Sajjadi’s profile.

    Dr. Sajjadi has seen patients for Vertigo, Dizziness and Otitis Media, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sajjadi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Sajjadi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sajjadi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sajjadi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sajjadi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

