Dr. Hamed Sajjadi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hamed Sajjadi, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Creighton University School Of Medicine|Creighton University School Of Medicine, Omaha, Nebraska and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Stanford Health Care.
Dr. Sajjadi works at
Locations
San Jose Ear and Sinus Medical Center2577 Samaritan Dr Ste 845, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (408) 538-1330
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Stanford Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My son had surgery performed by Dr. Sajjadi. He was plagued with sinus infections his whole life (since 6 day old) when he was 17, Dr. Sajjadi performed the surgery and today at 22 he has had only one infection so it was a major success. I too had surgery by Dr. Sajadi over 2 years ago and I have had the same results, success! I used to get 4-5 sinus infections annually and to date I have only had one. Great Dr. with Great results!
About Dr. Hamed Sajjadi, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 42 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1336169259
Education & Certifications
- Minn Ear Head Neck Clin|Minn Ear-Head-Neck Clin
- King-Drew Med Ctr-UCLA
- Creighton University School Of Medicine|Creighton University School Of Medicine, Omaha, Nebraska
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
