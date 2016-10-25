Overview

Dr. Hamed Sajjadi, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Creighton University School Of Medicine|Creighton University School Of Medicine, Omaha, Nebraska and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Stanford Health Care.



Dr. Sajjadi works at San Jose Ear & Sinus Medical in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Dizziness and Otitis Media along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.