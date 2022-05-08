See All Gastroenterologists in Westlake Village, CA
Dr. Hamed Nayeb-Hashemi, MD

Gastroenterology
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Hamed Nayeb-Hashemi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Westlake Village, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center, Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.

Dr. Nayeb-Hashemi works at Westlake Village Primary & Specialty Care in Westlake Village, CA with other offices in Thousand Oaks, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Westlake Village - Primary & Specialty Care
    1250 La Venta Dr Ste 211, Westlake Village, CA 91361 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 418-3500
  2. 2
    UCLA Thousand Oaks Primary Care & Medical Specialties
    100 Moody Ct, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 418-3500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Los Robles Regional Medical Center
  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
  • UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain
Constipation
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Abdominal Pain
Constipation
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy With Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fecal Incontinence Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Liver Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Edoscopic Gastrostomy (PEG) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Hamed Nayeb-Hashemi, MD

    Gastroenterology
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    15 years of experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    1285874990
    • 1285874990
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Brigham & Women Hospital
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Northeastern University
    Undergraduate School
    Gastroenterology
    • Gastroenterology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hamed Nayeb-Hashemi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nayeb-Hashemi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nayeb-Hashemi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nayeb-Hashemi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nayeb-Hashemi has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nayeb-Hashemi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Nayeb-Hashemi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nayeb-Hashemi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nayeb-Hashemi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nayeb-Hashemi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

