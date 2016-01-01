Dr. Hamed Daw, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hamed Daw, MD
Dr. Hamed Daw, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Universite Libre De Bruxelles and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Fairview Hospital.
Fairview Hospital18101 Lorain Ave, Cleveland, OH 44111 Directions (216) 353-0365Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Hematology & Oncology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- Male
- Cleveland Clinic Fndn
- Universite Libre De Bruxelles
- Hematology
- Cleveland Clinic
- Fairview Hospital
Dr. Daw has seen patients for Anemia, Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Daw on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
