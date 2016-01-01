Overview

Dr. Hamed Daw, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Universite Libre De Bruxelles and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Fairview Hospital.



Dr. Daw works at Fairview Hospital in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.