Overview

Dr. Hamed Bayat, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine.



Dr. Bayat works at Scripps Mercy Physician Partners in Escondido, CA with other offices in Poway, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Sinus Tachycardia and Hypotension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

